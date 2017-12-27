Nasdaq launches the First North Sustainable Bond Market - a new market segment for green, social and sustainable bonds.



The new market segment will be active in Genium INET production from January 10, 2018.



STO FN Sustainable Bonds



STO FN Sustainable Bonds is created with application and functionality similar to the existing market STO FN Bond Market Institutional. The market will only list green, social and sustainable bonds that meet the Nasdaq Green, Social and Sustainable Bond Criteria.



The segment will be available for external testing from November 27, 2017.



Market Identfication in GCF TST 4 Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source ------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------- STO FN Sustainable Bonds FNSE 191 846 Genium INET EXT3



Production identifiers will be communicated in an exchange notice and an IT notice prior to January 10, 2018.



There will be no instruments listed at the launch of the market.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact



Axel Holm telephone +46 8 405 60 00.



NASDAQ Stockholm