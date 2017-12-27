The "Global 3D CAD Software Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global 3D CAD Software Market size is expected to reach $11.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period. CAD software is used in concept designing, creating product designs, carrying out simulations and analysis, and in performing engineering calculations. Simply put, CAD software helps in experimentation, exploration, and iteration which are used in making most of design's potential. With the use of the software, better products are produced and more efficiently, also at less cost.

Growing opportunities for investments in 3D printing and technology penetration into the manufacturing and automotive sectors have contributed to the growth of the market. Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions has further added the market attraction, and cloud has been a major reason driving the market expansion, globally. The deployment of cloud-based solutions has significantly reduced the overall implementation and ownership cost, which otherwise was relatively higher.

Based on Deployment Types, the market report segments the market into Cloud and On Premise. Based on Verticals, the Global 3D CAD Software market segments the market into Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Media Entertainment, Architecture, Engineering Construction, and Others. Based on Regions, the Global 3D CAD Software market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Companies Mentioned

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Bricsys NV

CAXA Technology Co., Ltd.

Dassault Systmes

Nemetschek (Graphisoft SE)

Oracle Corporation

Siemens AG (Siemens PLM Software, Inc.)

Schott Systeme GmbH

PTC, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global 3D CAD Software Market

4. Global 3D CAD Software Market by Vertical

5. Global 3D CAD Software Market by Region

6. Company Profiles

