The "Global Travel Expense Management Software Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Travel Expense Management Software Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Travel and expense management software finds it adoption in enterprises, largely to manage and audit employee-initiated expenses such as travel and entertainment. The implementation of the software helps in controlling and monitoring expense showcasing reports, and as result, managing the business processes efficiently, and also controlling fraudulent activities. The software helps in gaining more visibility on all the claims and bring in efficient management of reimbursement claims. The adoption of travel and expense management software has been rapidly growing in enterprises for better, efficient, and flexible travel and expenses management. The adoption of the technology is also helping enterprises in managing expenses, and forecasting expenses which allows in better business forecast.

Based on Deployment Types, the market report segments the market into Cloud Based and On Premise. Based on Verticals, the Global Travel Expense Management Software market segments the market into Transportation Logistics, Government Defense, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom IT, Manufacturing, and Others. Based on Regions, the Global Travel Expense Management Software market segments the market into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

