The Global Frozen Vegetables Market size is expected to reach $34.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Freezing is one of the most widely used methods of food preservation, as it retains texture, taste, and nutritional value of vegetables for a longer time span. Freezing of vegetables ceases the growth of microorganisms, reduces chemical and cellular metabolic reactions; therefore, it extends shelf life. Growing disposable income, busy lifestyle, and widely growing retail chains, including hypermarkets and supermarkets, in the developing countries such as India and China, have contributed to the demand for frozen vegetables market. Growing number of working women, globally has led to the demand for ready-to-eat food, contributing to the growth of the frozen vegetable market. Nevertheless, perception of consumers about the lost nutrient content of frozen vegetables and poor refrigeration facilities in semi-urban and rural areas are the factors that would hinder the market growth.

Based on Distribution Channels, the market report segments the market into Discounters, Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, and Others. Based on End Users, the Global Frozen Vegetables market segments the market into Food Service Industry and Retail Customers. Based on Products, the market report segments the market into Corn, Green Peas, Broccoli, Asparagus, Mushroom, Green Beans, Spinach, and Others. Based on Regions, the Global Frozen Vegetables market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Companies Mentioned

Aryzta AG

General Mills Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Europastry S.A.

JBS S.A.

Kellogg Company

Nestle SA

Flowers Foods

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Frozen Vegetables Market

4. Global Frozen Vegetables Market by End Users

5. Global Frozen Vegetables Market by Product

6. Global Frozen Vegetables Market by Region

7. Company Profiles

