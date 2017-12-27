Biotech's Sprinting Into the New Year

LAS VEGAS, December 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As we near the end of 2017, biotech companies are preparing for the first quarter of the New Year. As time progresses we continue to witness technology change lives in every possible way, biotechnology is one of the leading fields of technology and is changing modern medicine. Advancements in medicine happen at an increasing rate and technology creates new treatments that are developed faster than ever. This allows new therapies and drugs to be tested more quickly with results shared faster than ever before. Electroceutical therapy is one area within biotechnology that many experts consider to be a critical component of the future of medicine.

Biotech companies researching and developing electroceutical therapies will likely see an exciting first quarter of 2018. You may be wondering what this type of treatment is if you are not already familiar with it? Well, it is a procedure that uses an electrical stimulation of the nerves in the body in order to treat a variety of conditions. This procedure is thought to succeed where traditional treatments have failed. Organizations throughout the medical community are supporting this therapy in a huge way. For example, in 2014 the National Institute of Health (NIH) made a $248M investment to map the electrical wiring of the human body and research this type of therapy.

Now here are several biotech's that are sprinting into the New Year:Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: ENDV), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) featured below.

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV)

Market Cap: 21.369, Current Share Price: $0.07

ENDV is a clinical-stage developer of non-invasive medical devices called Electroceuticals, which use electrical stimulation to treat disease by reducing inflammation in tissues and organs. The company is concentrated on cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, like stroke. The Company recently announced it has acquired the assets of Rio Grande Neurosciences, a privately-held developer of non-invasive brain stimulation technology for the treatment of CNS disorders. The technology, targeted-Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields (tPEMF), uses radiofrequency (RF) waves at 27.12 MHz to deliver electromagnetic energy to the brain in order to reduce neuroinflammation for the treatment of CNS disorders, such as stroke, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which have garnered a lot of attention recently because of how many NFL players suffer from concussions and CTE. The technology is a potential blockbuster therapy for CNS disorders because it is a portable, low-power medical device that has shown very strong pre-clinical data in animal models of stroke, traumatic brain injury and experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis. Unlike drugs, which are nearly impossible to deliver into the brain because of the blood-brain-barrier (BBB), tPEMF therapy is not limited by this issue because it is not a drug, but rather a non-invasive medical device. tPEMF is expected to treat mild TBI "secondary injury" by reducing neuroinflammation and enhancing blood flow, thereby reducing neuropathology.



ENDV is taking over the management and funding of currently planned clinical trials and will initiate additional clinical trials to evaluate tPEMF for the treatment of traumatic brain injury, post-concussion syndrome, stroke and multiple sclerosis. ENDV has also stated that it plans to uplist its common stock onto a national stock exchange, look out for news regarding the uplist. The strong data and the differentiated nature of tPEMF technology makes ENDV a potential blockbuster in the CNS therapy market and an extremely attractive opportunity for investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, (NASDAQ: LJPC)

Market Cap: $734.003M, current share price: $33.19

The end of the year marks an exciting time for LJPC as far as drug approvals with the FDA are concerned. The Company's lead drug GiaprezaTM targets an indication of low blood pressure in patients with septic or other distributive shock. Last week, the FDA announce it was approved the drug in its target indication. The company wants to get the asset on shelves in the first quarter of next year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX)

Market Cap: $94.783B, current share price: $72.56

With CDLX, lets take a look at this year's earnings compared to last year. The most recent twelve-month earnings performed at -$121.5M. In relation to last year's figure, it has actually become less negative. Revenue growth over past couple of years has been negative at -7.54%. The key to profitability here is to make sure the Company's cost growth is well-controlled. Eyeballing growth from a sector-level, the US biotechnology industry has been growing its average earnings by double-digit 11.07% over the previous twelve months, and 20.18% over the past five. Showing an exciting advantage for CLDX in the next few years. It will be important to track this company in the first quarter of 2018 to see if their earnings continue on the less negative track.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD)

Market Cap: $94.796B, current share price: $72.57

So for GILD it looks as though they are not sprinting into the new year. 2017 was a rough year and analysts expect the Company's top line to fall 15% and forecast EPS (earnings per share) of $8.70. GILD stock price has risen -1.9% over the last 12 months and -5.5% this year. Analysts estimate that the stock could return -13.3% over the next 12 months, and have given a 12 month target price of $85.70 per share. Making the first quarter of 2018 quite grim for GILD.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)

Market Cap: $15.347M, current share price: $.31

Leadership change at SPPI was announced last week that its Board of Directors has terminated Rajesh C. Shrotriya, MD without cause from his position as Chief Executive Officer. They appointed Joseph W. Turgeon as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Turgeon brings more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including various executive leadership roles at Amgen Inc. Leadership changes such as this bring about interesting change that could be reflected the first quarter of 2018.

