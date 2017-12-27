Established Lawyer Mandip Kumar Sets up Specialist Firm Precedence Law

The Attorneys at Precedence Law are Experts in Police Federation, Regulatory and Private Criminal Litigation

LEEDS, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Award winning lawyer Mandip Kumar has taken on a new challenge by setting up Precedence Law, a boutique law firm which specialises in Police Federation, Regulatory and Private Criminal Litigation cases of all types.

The niche focus of the firm means that clients will receive an expert and in-depth service, and the firm itself will have the ability to handle even the most challenging cases. Previously Mandip has worked at national law firms at a senior level, including as a Senior Operational Director and Head of Department of a national team of solicitors. The firm is set to handle cases of significant gravity, with potentially severe consequences for the individuals involved. The idea behind establishing Precedence Law was to help those individuals get the highest quality service, from lawyers invested in securing a successful outcome for their clients.

To find out more about the services Precedence Law offers, visit their Legal Services page at: https://www.precedencelaw.co.uk/legal-services.html.

All of the lawyers at Precedence law are experts in police federation cases, regulatory law and private criminal litigation, and have excellent experience in misconduct in public office matters and high profile cases. As a result, the firm is likely to attract a significant number of cases that are of interest to the public - and they are fully equipped to handle the exposure.

The niche legal team led by Director Mandip Kumar has an exemplary background in handling cases for police officers, professionals and company directors as well as employees that are part of corporate organisations.

Mandip Kumar is well known for his "first class service" and has been described as displaying awe inspiring commitment to his client's cases. In addition to ranking in leading legal directory, Chambers and Partners, Mr. Kumar was awarded a Formal Crest by the West Midlands Police Federation in 2008 for providing "outstanding" services to its members. This was the first time such an award had ever been presented to a lawyer by the Police Federation. Mandip takes a unique approach to casework, engaging with his clients from the very outset to build a strategy to meet their desired outcome. He is noted as a particularly capable strategist in evidentially hopeless cases, securing excellent results as a result of his strategic approach and tenacious attitude to case work.

The firm also takes a modern approach to handling case work, actively communicating with clients so that they are always kept informed of the progress of their case. The new website allows customers to get in touch via enquiry form giving a brief outline of their legal problem, and includes an emergency number for those in urgent need. Precedence Law will always respond to clients as a matter of priority, due to the often time-sensitive nature of client enquiries. The firm is ready to assist clients facing serious allegations, including high-profile cases, and those which seem to be evidentially hopeless.

About Precedence Law:

Precedence Law are a boutique law firm specialising in Police Federation, Regulatory and Private Criminal Litigation cases of all types. They provide a highly personalised service to their clients where their client's best interests are paramount. Their impressive track record is based on creative thinking, a dynamic attitude and a determination to succeed. They are highly rated by institutional clients and ranked in the leading legal directory, Chambers and Partners.

Precedence Law

Floor 2, 3 Lisbon Square

LS1 4LY

Leeds

United Kingdom

Contact:

Mandip Kumar

mandip.kumar@precedencelaw.co.uk

0113 350 3687

