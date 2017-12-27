The latest market research report by Technavio on the global optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR) market predicts a CAGR of close to 13% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005146/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR) market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report segments the global optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR) market by product (handheld OTDR, full-feature OTDR, and fiber break locator), by end-user (telecommunication and broadband, cable TV, private enterprise network, and military and aerospace), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global OTDR market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductorresearchers

Increase in data center interconnect sales: a major market driver

Handheld OTDR dominated the global OTDR market by product, accounting for a share of close to 73% in 2016

The Americas dominated the global OTDR market, with a share of more than 41% in 2016

Danaher, EXFO, and Yokogawa Test Measurement are the leading players in the market

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Increase in data center interconnect sales: a major market driver

Increase in data center interconnect sales is one of the major factors driving the global OTDR market. Enterprises have evolved into complex, massive organizations that operate in real time over disparate regions. Their operations require data to be stored, processed, analyzed and archived quickly. These factors drive the data center construction market. Organizations construct data centers to house IT infrastructure and store high-volume data to synchronize their operations. Data center construction necessitates designing and installation of electrical, mechanical, and security systems.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest OTDR market

The Americas dominated the market in 2016 due to the increasing number of telecom infrastructure construction, along with increased renovation in the US, where many global providers are involved in creating optical fiber network to achieve their pursuit for 5G network implementation. One of the primary reasons for the growth of the OTDR market is the increasing number of data centers that are being developed in the region for telecommunication and enterprise use. There has been a rise in the amount of data being created, which has resulted in the need for more data centers.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for research onembedded systems, "The communication industry shows strong growth potential in the US during the forecast period. The communications industry is an increasingly contested space, wherein vendors that show a technical superiority are successful. Wireless carriers compete for low band radio spectrum and customers. Acquisition of spectrum is one of the most important assets for a firm. For example, in 2017, the US Federal Communications Commission announced the results of the 600 MHz low-band wireless spectrum auction, in which the total proceeds amounted to USD 19 billion."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global OTDR market is highly competitive. There are limited vendors that manufacture OTDR devices, which can support the deployment of fiber optics technology. Companies are focusing on deploying optic fibers that will support rapid technological changes such as increasing data rates for internet requirements. There is a need of OTDR devices across the network that will support the deployment of fiber optics by detecting faults and help in resolving them. The competition, therefore, arises among the large number of vendors that develop these components, along with the need to continuously innovate to meet the demands of future applications.

Get a sample copy of the global OTDR market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing embedded systems research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005146/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com