MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27-Dec-2017 / 16:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (December 27, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name LAVRENO LIMITED 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Galitskiy Sergey (member of the BOD of PJSC "Magnit", Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit", CEO of PJSC "Magnit") b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of Share the financial instrument, type of instrument ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 Identification code b) Nature of the Acquisition of shares in course of open transaction subscription c) Price(s) and Price (RUB) volume volume(s) 6185 6300836 d) Aggregated Price (RUB) Aggregated volume information 6185 6300836 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the December 27, 2017 transaction f) Place of the outside a trading venue transaction 4.2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the Disposal of securities transaction (repurchase agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) volume 6186.42 2800000 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated volume 6186.42 2800000 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction December 27, 2017 f) Place of the outside a trading venue transaction 4.3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the Disposal of securities transaction (repurchase agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) volume 6186.42 2100000 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated volume 6186.42 2100000 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction December 27, 2017 f) Place of the outside a trading venue transaction 4.4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the Acquisition of securities transaction (agreement for sale and purchase of securities) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) volume 6202 99164 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated volume 6202 99164 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction December 27, 2017 f) Place of the outside a trading venue transaction 4.5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the Disposal of securities transaction (repurchase agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) volume 6186.42 1500000 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB) Aggregated volume 6186.42 1500000 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction December 27, 2017 f) Place of the outside a trading venue transaction For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5058 End of Announcement EQS News Service 642001 27-Dec-2017

