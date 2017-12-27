Dr. Joseph Terranova, a Chiropractor at Injury Health Center, Announces the Launch of Acoustic Compression Therapy

Acoustic Compression Therapy Can Help to Break Down Scar Tissue and Heal Muscle Spasms and Adhesions

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Dr. Joseph Terranova, a chiropractor at Injury Health Center, is pleased to announce that he and his staff are now offering Acoustic Compression Therapy, also known as ACT, at their Orlando, Florida office.

To learn more about ACT and how it works, please check out https://injuryhealthcenter.com/our-services/acoustic-compression-therapy/.

As a spokesperson for Injury Health Center noted, ACT helps to break down scar tissue and can also assist in healing muscle spasms and adhesions. Dr. Terranova and his team are so confident that everyone will love the new ACT treatments, they are offering a money back guarantee on their first visit.

"Acoustic Compression Therapy is used to treat painful conditions of the musculoskeletal system," the spokesperson noted, adding that the science behind ACT is the same as lithotripsy, a technology that makes use of acoustic waves to break up kidney stones without surgery.

"Acoustic Compression Therapy has been used successfully in the treatment of chronic pain since the early '90s in Europe, but is new to the United States. The acoustic waves can be used to break up scar tissue, adhesions and muscle spasms, and increase circulation and healing to muscles, tendons, ligaments, and joints."

A number of health conditions may benefit from ACT, the spokesperson noted; these include plantar fasciitis, neck pain, low back pain, tennis elbow, TMJ syndrome and others. In general, most conditions relating to muscular skeletal pain may improve from ACT treatments.

ACT also offers a number of therapeutic effects; these can include improved blood supply, the stimulation of tissue, and the chance to experience drug-free pain relief that is safe and effective.

Injury Health Center in Orlando is currently the only clinic in Central Florida that offers this innovative technology.

"Come on in and give ACT a test drive; it can help you get out of pain and start enjoying life again," the spokesperson noted.

About Injury Health Center:

Injury Health Center was founded back in 2003 by two chiropractors who have multiple locations. They strive to prevent illness by taking preventative measures, as prevention is always better than curing. They have the highest satisfaction rate because they believe their patients' happiness come first and they are only charged if they are happy. For more information, please visit http://injuryhealthcenter.com/.

