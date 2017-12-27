Gatti, Keltner, Bienvenu & Montesi, PLC: GKBM Law Firm Announces the Launch of The Montesi Scholarship

To Apply for the $2,500 Scholarship, Applicants Must Submit an Essay about how Driving and Texting has Affected them or Someone They Know

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Gatti, Keltner, Bienvenu & Montesi, PLC (GKBM Law), a firm based in Memphis, Tennessee, is pleased to announce the launch of The Montesi Scholarship.

As a spokesperson for GKBM Law noted, the firm is awarding a $2,500 scholarship; applicants must submit their completed application no later than May 30, 2018.

Students who are applying for the scholarship must submit an original 500 word or less essay on how driving and texting has affected their life, or describe an experience of how it has impacted someone that they know.

"The winner of The Montesi Scholarship must show proof of acceptance or active enrollment in an undergraduate school," the spokesperson noted, adding that essays should be written in English and typed in a 12-point, legible font.

"The winning applicant's essay will appear on our firm's blog. All information submitted for the purpose of obtaining a scholarship should be accurate, ethical, honest and unique."

The selection of the scholarship candidate will take into account the quality of his or her writing, as well as the applicant's ability to follow the instructions for submitting the application.

To apply for The Montesi Scholarship, students can fill out and submit their application online. The winner the $2,500 Montesi Scholarship will be announced and the scholarship funds will be distributed in June, 2018.

Anyone who has questions about how to apply for the scholarship or the application requirements is welcome to contact the Gatti, Keltner, Bienvenu & Montesi law firm at 901-526-2126, or they may send the law firm an email with their questions. The attorneys are looking forward to receiving the applications for The Montesi Scholarship and reading about how texting and driving has had an impact on students' lives.

