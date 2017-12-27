Goldman Sachs wird bald Kryptowährungen handeln >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » (Aktien 2018) Lufthansa: Wie lange hält... » Vodafone und AT&T vs. Tele Columbus und... Goldman Sachs will soon start trading cryptocurrencies (GS) This story was delivered to BI Intelligence "Fintech Briefing" subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here.Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs will have a cryptocurrency trading desk up and running by June 2018, according to sources quoted by Bloomberg. Goldman is currently hiring a team in New York and getting to grips with fundamental issues like how it will custody the relevant assets, the sources added. The bank confirmed that it's exploring ways in which it...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...