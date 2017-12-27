Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market - Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics/testing market is expected to reach USD 1.90 billion by 2025. The emerging trend of patient-centric services coupled with escalating incidence rates of complicated infectious disorders is expected to upsurge the demand for portable and accurate detection devices, thus resulting in market growth. The potential in these devices to enable rapid detection of infectious diseases is attributive for the estimated market.

Moreover, revolutionizing patient care brought about by these devices is responsible for the rising demand for decentralized testing settings. Rise in the investments for R&D and development of new products is expected to spur progress in this market through to 2025.



For instance, development of a new lab-on-a-disc' technology developed by an EU project research team aids in the diagnosis of different infectious diseases including malaria. It enables faster diagnosis as a consequence of implementation of point-of-care treatment. This allows precise drugs administration thus influencing adoption rate.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

HIV POC is estimated to account for the largest share owing to the rising incidence of this disease

Advances in the bio sensing technology for the early detection with sensitivity is expected to fuel revenue generation in the coming years

Moreover, companies are engaged in embracing a quality management approach for the introduction of novel tests for HIV diagnosis

TB and drug resistant TB is anticipated to witness lucrative demand in the coming years as a result of rise in the incidence rate of drug resistance TB

Demand for the development of inexpensive, rapid, simple, and accurate tests that are able to detect multiple biomarkers simultaneously is expected to boost progress

Implementation of fully or partially integrated nano/microscale technologies in developing DR-TB diagnostic devices is anticipated to fuel progress in the segment

Clinics accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the higher usage of rapid testing kits in clinics

North America dominates the space with adequate administration support, well-established healthcare framework, and extensive research & technology upgradation

Asia Pacific region is expected to showcase the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising incidence and prevalence rates of infectious diseases with suitable government support.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Point -of- Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market: Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Point -of- Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing: Disease Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Point -of- Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Point -of- Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Disease, & End-Use



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Alere

BD & Company

Cardinal Health,Bio-Rad Labs Inc.,bioMrieux SA

Chembio Diagnostics Inc,Trinity Biotech

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

OJ-Bio Ltd

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Inc

Siemens Healthineers

Sight Diagnostics Ltd.,Gene POC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Trivitron Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/txbdbx/pointofcare

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716