On 27 December 2017 a court of a first instance - Klaipeda Regional Court adopted a judgement in the criminal case concerning Arturas Urbutis, Antanas Urbutis, Svetlana Popova, Andrejus Vaiciulis, former general manager of AB "Klaipedos nafta" (toliau - hereinafter, the "Company") Jurgis Aušra, former director of commerce of the Company Ricardas Milvydas and UAB "Naftos grupe" accused of illegal activities in which the Company has filed the claim for damages for the total amount of 20 883 558,16 EUR (twenty million, eight hundred eighty-three thousand, five hundred fifty-eight EUR and 16 cents) caused by the illegal activities of the accused.



The court inter alia decided:



(i) to award the Company damages for the amount of 20 883 558.16 EUR (twenty million, eight hundred eighty-three thousand, five hundred fifty-eight EUR and 16 cents) and 5 (five) percent annual interest on the awarded amount for the period from the day of the effect of the court's judgment till the full enforcement of the court's judgement to be paid jointly and severally by Arturas Urbutis, Antanas Urbutis, Svetlana Popova, Andrejus Vaiciulis, Jurgis Auša, Ricardas Milvydas, UAB "Naftos grupe";



(ii) to award the Company the legal expenses for the amount of 1 666. 67 EUR (one thousand, six hundred sixty-six EUR and 67 cents) to be paid by each of the accused: Arturas Urbutis, Antanas Urbutis, Svetlana Popova, Andrejus Vaiciulis, Jurgis Aušra, Ricardas Milvydas;



The above-indicated judgement of the Klaipeda Regional Court may be appealed to the Court of Appeal of Lithuania within 20 days after its announcement.



In Company's management view, the recovery of the awarded damages will depend on possible appeal of the adopted judgement, judgement of the court of the final instance, the value of the property in possession of the accused, and the amount of claim against the accused by the state.



Marius Pulkauninkas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 5 2502879