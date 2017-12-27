Vaisala Oyj: US tax reform will affect Vaisala

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

December 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. (EET)

US tax reform will affect Vaisala

Vaisala estimates that the tax reform, which was signed into law on December 22, 2017, and which lowers the corporate tax rate down from the current 35% to 21% from the beginning of the tax year 2018, will have a favorable effect on Vaisala's effective tax rate.

In 2017, the change will decrease Vaisala's deferred tax asset. According to a preliminary estimation, Vaisala will report a decrease in deferred tax asset of approximately EUR 2.4 million in the full-year 2017 results and a corresponding deferred tax expense in the income statement. The change in the deferred tax asset will not have any effect on cash flow nor on the time period when the deferred tax asset is expected to be utilized.

For further information, please contact:

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

