Maintenance update External Test System 1



The previously communicated upgrade of External Test system 1 has been postponed. A new date for the upgrade to January 2, 2018 configuration will be communicated.



For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



For general questions on the notice, please contact: Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658423