TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/17 -- Further to bulletin 2017-1222 the record date for the consolidation was Friday, December 22, 2017. As previously announced, trading on a consolidated basis commenced on Thursday, December 21st. The effective date of the name change will be Thursday, December 28th.
New Name: Blackchain Solutions Inc.
New CUSIP: 09228J105
New ISIN: CA09228J1057
Effective Date: December 28, 2017
Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
Listings@thecse.com
www.thecse.com