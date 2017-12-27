TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/17 -- Further to bulletin 2017-1222 the record date for the consolidation was Friday, December 22, 2017. As previously announced, trading on a consolidated basis commenced on Thursday, December 21st. The effective date of the name change will be Thursday, December 28th.

New Name: Blackchain Solutions Inc.

New CUSIP: 09228J105

New ISIN: CA09228J1057

Effective Date: December 28, 2017

