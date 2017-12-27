By the decision of the company's Board the Meeting of Shareholders of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB is called on 10 January 2018 at 10.00 am. The Meeting will take place at corporate headquarters at Perkunkiemio 3, Vilnius, Lithuania. Registration starts at 9:30 am. The shareholders' meeting is called for the election of a new member of the management board.



Upon receipt of the request by the shareholder Julius Kvaraciejus to update the agenda, updated information is added



Audrius Statulevicius



Chairman of the Board



+370 5 2461419



Attachment:

