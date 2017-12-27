On December 21, 2017, ÅAC Microtec AB published a press release with information that the company has signed an agreement to acquire Clyde Space Ltd, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting, which will be held on January 29, 2018.



The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has been subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of ÅAC Microtec AB (AAC ISIN code SE0009268154, order book ID 130711) will be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Carl Barbäck or Jimmy Kvarnström, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.