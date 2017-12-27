The global automotive front-end module (FEM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005124/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive front-end module market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global automotive front-end module market segmentation by vehicle type and geography

Technavio's report on the global automotive front-end module market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by vehicle type, including commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. As projected in 2016, more than 93% of the market share originated from passenger vehicles.

Based on geography, the global automotive front-end module market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2016, around 58% of the market share came from APAC.

"APAC has become both the largest and fastest-growing vehicle markets in the world. Most of the revenue is generated in China, Japan, and India because of the growing automobile production in these countries. The growth in the automotive vehicle production in this region is driven by leading automobile manufacturers such as GM, Ford Motor, Volkswagen, and Chrysler. These players have shifted their production bases to developing countries such as China and India due to the low labor cost. Additionally, raw materials such as steel and other lightweight materials used in FEM are available at a lesser cost when compared with the other regions," says Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio forautomotive components research.

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Global automotive front-end module market: competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive FEM market is in the growing stage of the product life cycle. OEMs outsource the manufacture of FEMs to suppliers to reduce vehicle cost. There are still a few OEMs who are reluctant to outsource the manufacture of complete FEM, which involves many sensors and added components. FEMs are effective in the unibody frame that is mostly used in passenger vehicles but the need to reduce manufacturing cost has made FEM manufacturers to move toward body-on-frame vehicles such as SUVs and other commercial vehicles. The players in this market are large and have a diversified product portfolio.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increasing automobile sales

Growing monocoque chassis market

Market challenges:

Rising manufacturing cost due to increasing automation and advanced machinery

Adoption of rapid changes in the usage of materials in FEM

Market trends:

Growing use of carbon-fiber-reinforced thermoplastics in FEM

Expansion of FEM market from monocoque chassis to body-on-frame vehicles

Get a sample copy of the global automotive front-end module market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive components research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005124/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com