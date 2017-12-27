AIM Exploration Inc.: Update: AIM Exploration Discuss Discovery of Rare Earth Elements (REE) in Anthracite, Trump Boon to Anthracite Mining in US and Increase Demand for Anthracite Coal

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / AIM Exploration ("The Company"), an SEC reporting public company listed as OTC PINK: AEXE announces the global need for Anthracite in the world for its Rare Earth Elements (REE).

A third-party news report on Nov. 17, 2017, has announced the discovery of precious rare earth elements found and creatable in Anthracite that is used in computer, cell phone, and wireless products. The discovery about Rare Earth Elements found in Anthracite has been reported from a number of sources including the Department of Energy (US), U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, and the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL).

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said, "Rare Earth Elements are vital to the development and manufacturing of high-tech devices such as computers, cell phones, and our national defense systems. The current difficulties and high expenses associated with REE extraction have left the U.S. dependent on foreign REE imports."

https://energy.gov/articles/high-concentrations-rare-earth-elements-found-american-coal-basins

and

http://www.pahomepage.com/news/rare-earth-elements-could-mean-a-bright-future-for-coal/871780887

The rare earth elements are a group of 17 little-known elements, most of them with unpronounceable names like neodymium or ytterbium. However, these elements are very vital to the manufacture of electronic components like smartphone displays, sensors, and electric motors. They are also vital for defense applications.

Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/tech-and-science/technology/high-levels-of-rare-earth-minerals-found-in-usa-coal-basins/article/509021ixzz52PgnrqSG

Anthracite has been in demand due to the water filtration properties. We have had record high drinking water demands due to the hurricanes on the east coast. High-quality Anthracite is needed for filtration and removal of harmful particulates and disease substances.

Anthracite is used for high heat to forge end quality metals and alloys for minimal impurities. In addition, Anthracite has a low ash and low pollution rate compared to regular coal.

As reported in Standard-Speaker, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta believes President Donald Trump's recent executive order to increase production of domestically sourced critical minerals will be a boon to the area. "My hope is that the Department of Interior will include REEs as critical minerals so we can stop relying on the Chinese for these vital elements that are in everything from cell phones to the weapons used by our troops," Barletta said. "Domestic production of REEs will strengthen national security and bring good paying jobs and economic growth to Pennsylvania, and I hope the administration will take a serious look at including them in the scope of this executive order," said Barletta from www.standardspeaker.com report.

http://standardspeaker.com/news/barletta-views-trump-order-a-boon-to-area-1.2283157

While no firm pricing has been established for our coal, the Alibaba prices for clean Anthracite has a new price range of $400 to $1000 per metric ton. Calcined Anthracite on Alibaba now ranges from $1000 to $3500 per ton.

Our press release issued Dec. 26, 2017 stated that The Company has received multiple requests from buyers for a sampling of the purity of our Anthracite for the purpose of pricing and possible purchase orders to sell and ship coal. The Company has been receiving more requests for samples than the last year and years before. The Company has had a lab analysis done last year by SGS labs. The Company had been requested again this year for new lab analysis by multiple potential buyers.

The Company continues to have more trips slated in 2018 for meetings with coal experts.

About AIM Exploration

The Company is an Anthracite coal mining and exploration company and plans to mine 1,000 hectares of land. Putting this into perspective 1,000 hectares is 3 times the size of Central Park. We have expertise in business, mining, and legal with our distinguished board of directors. We have amicable relationships with all parties involved in mining in Peru. We are an SEC reporting publicly traded company with the symbol (OTC PINK: AEXE).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include management's assessment of future plans and operations and are based on current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. the Company is not basing its production on a feasibility study of mineral reserves that has demonstrated economic and technical viability. Also, please provide additional disclosure of the increased uncertainty and the specific economic and Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "targets," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause AIM's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact: info@aimexploration.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/aexeqb or @aexedb

Website: www.aimexploration.com

AIM Exploration Inc.

J.R. (Bob) Todhunter

SOURCE: AIM Exploration Inc.