The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 22 December 2017, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 22 December 2017 103.88p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 101.86p per ordinary share







27 December 2017



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45