Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, 27 December 2017 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global

design and consultancy for natural and built assets, reports that in the period from 18 December 2017 up

to and including 22 December 2017 no shares were purchased.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 439,354 shares for a total consideration of €8.2 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/ (https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/)

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)