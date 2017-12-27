

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The tech industry has been plagued with sexism and misogyny this year. Now, according to a Newsweek report, employees from tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon have been hooking up with prostitutes using company email accounts.



Newsweek was able to obtain several emails from the King County Prosecutor's Office through public records request. The report says that 67 emails were sent from Microsoft employee email accounts, 63 from Amazon accounts and dozens more sent from Seattle's premier tech companies, including Boeing, T-Mobile, Oracle, and local Seattle tech firms.' The cache of emails shared with Newsweek date between 2014 and 2016.



Newsweek says that the emails were collected by the law enforcement authorities from brothel computers over the last few years and some were obtained in connection with a 2015 sting operation that included high-level Amazon and Microsoft directors.



The emails were sent from official company accounts in order to prove that they were not law enforcement officials.



In a statement emailed to Newsweek, Microsoft has made clear its strict policy against any employees involved in such 'unethical' actions.



'Microsoft has a long history of cooperating with law enforcement and other agencies on combating sex trafficking and related topics, and we have employees who volunteer their time and money specifically to combat this issue as well. The personal conduct of a tiny fraction of our 125,000 employees does not in any way represent our culture. No organization is immune to the unfortunate situation when employees act unethically or illegally. When that happens, we look into the conduct and take appropriate action. Microsoft makes it clear to our employees they have a responsibility to act with integrity and conduct themselves in a legal and ethical manner at all times. If they don't, they risk losing their jobs,' Microsoft said.



Amazon also made a similar statement to Newsweek and said it is investigating the matter and is against any employee or worker who engages in any sex buying activities of any kind in Amazon's workplace.



