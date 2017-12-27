Embrace and Celebrate Serenity The Art of Balance in 2018

This year, Waterford and Times Square New Year's Eve invite revelers to share in the "Gift of Serenity," the fifth gift in the 10-year "Greatest Gifts" series that will decorate the Waterford Times Square New Year's Eve Ball through 2023. Each annual edition of the gift series reflects sentiments that are shared globally during the holidays. This year Waterford celebrates Serenity the art of balance that provides tranquility, peace and composure.

"New Year's Eve is a holiday that encourages us to reflect upon the past year as well as distinguish what's to come for the year ahead. The Gift of Serenity invites us all to take a look inward transforming ourselves in ways both big and small so that we can positively affect the lives of others by being the best version of ourselves. At Waterford, we're excited to celebrate and embrace the Gift of Serenity and look forward to all that is to come in 2018," said Michael Craig, Waterford Group Vice President, the Americas.

For 19 years, the iconic Waterford Times Square New Year's Eve Ball has counted down to the New Year with revelers from all over the world, inspiring celebration and conviviality. Each year, Waterford designers introduce a new, signature cut crystal pattern, and the Waterford Ball is updated with magnificent new Waterford Crystal triangles. This year, 288 of the 2,688 crystal panels that adorn the Waterford Ball will be updated to feature the new custom-designed "Gift of Serenity" Waterford Crystal triangles, creating a quilt work pattern. Continuing the "Greatest Gifts" collection, the "Gift of Serenity" design features a cut pattern that resembles butterflies flying along in a meadow in a calm, peaceful and untroubled state, conveying a sense of tranquility, peace and composure.

The new Waterford Ball design is accompanied by the 2018 Waterford Times Square Holiday Collection, starting with gifts at $65.00 USD. The "Gift of Serenity" butterfly cuts invite the same peaceful sentiment into your home in a Crystal Ball Ornament, Square Triangle Ornament, celebratory Champagne Flute Pair and Ruby Cased Flute Pair. The House of Waterford Crystal has also created a special Times Square 14" Engraved Scene Vase in tribute to the annual worldwide celebration of the iconic ball drop.

In addition, the Times Square Gift of Serenity is venerated in the Waterford Holiday Heirlooms Collection with a 6" Masterpiece Ball Ornament, 4" Replica Ball Ornament and Times Square 6" Lighted Snow Globe.

The 2018 Waterford Times Square New Year's Eve Ball will drop at 12:00AM on Monday, January 1st to a crowd of approximately one million people in Times Square and over one billion people tuning in throughout the world to celebrate the awe and wonder of what the future holds in the New Year.

For more information on the Waterford Times Square Ball, please visit http://timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/about-the-new-years-eve-ball/index.aspx

For more information on the 2017 Waterford Times Square Holiday Collection, please visit http://www.waterford.com/shop/holiday/by-collection/waterford-times-square.

About WWRD

Waterford is the finest quality crystal sought after by collectors and connoisseurs around the world. Each piece of Waterford is watermarked with the word "Waterford", a signature indicating the name of the finest crystal in the world. Waterford was first established in 1783 on land adjacent to Merchants' Quay in the heart of the Irish harbor town of Waterford. Its founders were two brothers, William and George Penrose, who were important developers and principal exporters in the city. Their vision was to "create the finest quality crystal for drinking vessels and objects of beauty for the home." More than two hundred years later, the reputation they established for creating glass of unsurpassed beauty and quality has transcended the intervening centuries. www.waterford.comWaterford was acquired by Fiskars Corporation in 2015 and is now part of Fiskars' English Crystal Living Business.

Fiskars celebrating centuries of pride, passion and design. Every day.

Established in 1649 as an ironworks in a Finnish village, Fiskars has grown to be a leading consumer goods company that serves consumers and customers around the world with a brand portfolio of globally recognized brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Building on our mission to create a family of iconic lifestyle brands, Fiskars' vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball.

