The global automotive holographic display market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR close to 189% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global automotive holographic display market segmentation by display position and geography

Technavio's report on the global automotive holographic display market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by display position, including center fascia and front fascia. As projected in 2016, approximately 70% of the market share originated from the center fascia display position. Incorporation of innovative technologies to improve the human-machine interface (HMI) by the automotive OEMs is driving the automotive center fascia holographic display market.

Based on geography, the global automotive holographic display market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2019, when the technology will be commercially available, approximately 56% of the market share is expected from EMEA. The presence of some of the leading automotive OEMs in western European economies is expected to drive the market in EMEA.

"The high market share of holographic display in Europe is due to the presence of some of the leading technologically-advanced automotive OEMs, such as BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, and FCA. Manufacturing hubs for automobiles such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands are leading the way in terms of adoption of latest technology in the fields of powertrain, safety, comfort, or convenience," says Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

Automotive holographic display market: competitive vendor landscape

The automotive holographic display industry is in the nascent stage at present, however, strategic developments taking place in this field are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Vendors have increased their investments in development of advanced hardware and semiconductor space. Increase in demand from end-consumers for advanced comfort, luxurious, and convenient functionalities is one of the additional drivers expected to drive the market. Due to technical advancements, along with development and creation of new standards the competition among the vendors is expected to increase at a significant pace.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Gradually declining prices of automotive display solutions like LCD/TFT

Improved safety level with reduced chances of driver's distraction

Market challenges:

System security and threat issues: Potential hacking concerns

Consumer resistance to adoption of new technologies at early stages

Market trends:

BMW to make HoloActive Touch system commercially viable

Increased focus of OEMs toward development of autonomous vehicles

