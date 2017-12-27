Consumer confidence in the US slumped at the end of 2017, albeit after reaching a 17-year high in November, according to one of the most widely-tracked gauges of sentiment. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index retreated from a reading of 128.6 in November to 122.1 for December, as expectations soured. Thus, the corresponding sub-index tracking consumer expectations retreated from a reading of 111.0 for last month to 99.1 in the current survey. In parallel, the 'present situation' ...

