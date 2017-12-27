Survey: Quebec City & Whistler Are Priciest New Year's Eve Destinations in Canada

TORONTO, December 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Whistler is the most expensive destination in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to a recent survey conducted by CheapHotels.org. The survey compared 20 popular Canadian destinations based on the rate of their cheapest available double room onDecember 31, 2017.

Whistler, home to one of the biggest ski resorts in North America, clearly leads the rankings. Being virtually sold out for New Year's Eve, travelers will have to spend more than C$700 for the cheapest available double room there.

Second most expensive is Quebec City. There, an overnight guest will pay C$414 for the least expensive double room. Compared to regular rates, New Year's revelers will have to shell out over 300% more. Niagara Falls completes the Top 3 podium. The least expensive double room in the city known for its cascading waterfalls will cost C$329 on the last day of the year.

With rates of C$179 and C$164 respectively, Vancouver and Montreal also rank among the pricier Canadian destinations. In both cities, an overnight stay will cost roughly double compared to a normal day in January.Pretty affordable, on the other hand, are Calgary and Winnipeg. New Year's Eve celebrators should find a room in these destination for around C$100.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in Canada for New Year's Eve. The rates indicated reflect the price for the cheapest available double room onDecember 31.Only hotels with a central location and rated at least three stars have been considered for this survey. A comparison with regular rates is added, based on hotel prices ofJanuary 13, 2018.

1. WhistlerC$745 (+102%)

2. Quebec City C$414 (+336%)

3. Niagara Falls C$329 (+287%)

4. Banff C$314 (+153%)

5. Canmore C$217 (+79%)

6. Niagara on the Lake C$210 (+53%)

7. Vancouver C$179 (+105%)

8. Montreal C$164 (+122%)

9. Victoria C$149 (+16%)

10. Toronto C$147 (+73%)

For the full results of the survey, check:

https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/nye-canada-2017.html

Press Contact:Barbara Adams, +1-805-308-9660,press@cheaphotels.org