GNCA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Genocea Biosciences, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of investors who purchased Genocea Biosciences, Inc. ("Genocea Biosciences") (NASDAQ: GNCA) securities between May 5, 2017 and September 25, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/genocea-biosciences-inc. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's finances were insufficient to support Phase 3 trials of GEN-003; (ii) accordingly, Genocea had overstated the prospects for GEN-003; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Genocea's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 25, 2017, Genocea disclosed that it was halting spending and activities on GEN-003 and exploring strategic alternatives for the drug. The Company also announced that it was cutting 40% of its workforce.

If you suffered a loss in Genocea Biosciences you have until January 2, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/genocea-biosciences-inc.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

