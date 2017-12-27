

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market returned to action Wednesday, following a 4-day holiday weekend. The market was little changed in early action, but climbed into the green later in the day with the support of heavyweights Nestlé and Novartis.



Trading activity was subdued Wednesday and will likely remain that way for the remainder of the holiday shortened week, ahead of the upcoming New Year's Day holiday.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.38 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,430.44. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.37 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.44 percent.



Novartis advanced 0.9 percent. Shortly before the holidays, the company was granted expanded marketing opportunities by the U.S. FDA for the leukemia drug Tasigna.



Roche increased 0.4 percent. The company acquired U.S. biotech company Ignyta last week Friday for $1.7 billion.



Nestlé also finished higher by 0.5 percent.



Vifor Pharma climbed 2.0 percent, Clariant rose 1.7 percent and LafargeHolcim added 1.1 percent. Aryzta also closed higher by 2.6 percent.



The bank stocks were under pressure Wednesday. Credit Suisse dropped 1.5 percent and UBS lost 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX