Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive seat recliners market to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global automotive seat recliners market by vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following top three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive seat recliners market:

Increasing penetration of cars in emerging countries will drive automotive seat recliners market

Growing demand for comfort and convenience features

Growing demand for luxury vehicles, driving automotive seat recliners market

In the US, for every 1000 people, there are approximately 800 cars. However, in emerging countries such as China, the ratio comes down to 105 cars for 1000 people, and in India, it drastically comes down to 20 cars for every 1000 people. Therefore, in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, Korea and parts of eastern Europe, the automotive industry is expected to grow. It is estimated that two-thirds of global consumer spending comes from rapidly growing markets such as India, China, Brazil, and South Korea. This is due to the increase in disposable income of the people in these countries.

According to Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "The availability of car finance at competitive rates along with an increase in disposable income will lead to an increase in the penetration of cars in India. The demand for passenger cars in India also comes from small towns and rural areas. The penetration of passenger cars in Indonesia is 40 cars for 1000 people. Thus, growing penetration of passenger cars in emerging countries will increase the sales of automotive seat recliners."

Growing demand for comfort and convenience features

Increase in mobility is a major reason that is making people spend more time in the vehicle than before. Seat comfort plays an important role in the driver's driving performance. In commercial vehicles, drivers spend maximum time in the vehicle for distribution of goods. Many passenger vehicles are used for cab services. Hence, the driver must spend a substantial amount of time in the vehicle. In North America, people go for long trips and use their own cars. Hence, seat comfort is important for spending long hours traveling. Thus, need for comfort is the major driver for adoption of recliners in vehicles across the globe.

"The automotive seat market is slowly evolving from manual to automatic seat adjustment, which has led to the development of functions such as seat adjustment, massage system, actuators, and ventilation system that are operated electronically. Electrically operated seats not only provide comfort but also reduce the weight of the seat. All these developments are made to increase the comfort of the passenger. Recliners help in improving comfort for neck, spine, and foot while driving," says Ganesh

Growing demand for luxury vehicles, driving automotive seat recliners market

The luxury vehicles market is experiencing substantial growth that is expected to continue during the forecast period. The sales of luxury vehicles increased from 88 million in 2015 to 107 million in 2016, an increase of 22%. At the same time, the global demand for premium brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW from Europe, Lincoln and Cadillac from North America, Acura and Infiniti from Japan, is expected to grow at a rate of 28% from 2015 to 2022.

With the increasing demand for luxury vehicles, the automotive seat recliners market is also expected to grow. In luxury vehicles, the seats are of a broader size, which implies that manufacturers must use twin recliners for each seat. Thus, during the forecast period, the automotive seat recliners market will grow with the growth in the luxury vehicles market.

