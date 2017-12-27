Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market (2017-2025) - Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market Analysis by Application (Cardiovascular, Neurological, Oncological, Diabetes, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal), by Type, by Size and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global pharmaceutical fine chemicals market size was valued at USD 78.20 billion in 2016. Rising aging population along with rising health consciousness among consumers is expected to propel demand growth over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical fine chemicals are also known as fine chemicals. These are pure substances as compared to generic commodity chemicals. These are characterized by their low volume and higher price structure. These pure chemicals are mixed with basic chemicals to convert into complex chemicals, which have varied applications in various fields such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals.

The U.S. market was valued at USD 22.46 billion in 2016. The raw material utilized for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical fine chemicals are governed by FDA U.S. The organization has set various quality standards for the raw materials and products manufactured from pharmaceutical fine chemicals. EPA U.S. has laid down guidelines, which encourage setting up of environment-friendly industrial facilities for pharmaceutical fine chemicals, which are also cost effective.

The global market is characterized by major industry participants focusing on the R&D activities. In order, to capture the emerging opportunities in regions such as Asia Pacific and Central & South America, companies are setting up manufacturing facilities to increase their regional footprint.

North America emerged as the largest consumer in 2016, and the market was valued at USD 29.0 billion in 2016. North America region is characterized by the presence of strict laws and regulations about manufacturing as well as consumption. The claims made by the drug producers regarding the efficacy of their product need to be validated by the proper regulatory agencies before the product launch. The region is also characterized by people having a strong inclination towards preventive healthcare. Also, wide awareness about drug use is also a key regional characteristic.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the next eight years. High population growth in countries such as China and India coupled with the rising disposable income as well the increasing standard of living is catering to market growth in the region. Rising government healthcare expenditure in the region is also expected to benefit the market demand over the forecast period.

