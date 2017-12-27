Hemp Naturals Inc. is Excited to Announce our Nighttime Snack, "Twilight Bars"

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTC PINK: HPMM), a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in hemp- infused food and beverage products, announced today that it will enter the $50 billion nighttime snack industry.

Hemp naturals inc is excited to announce our revolutionary new "Twilight Bars". The bars are a perfect fit with our CBD infused product line. Twilight Bars will be infused with natural nighttime dietary supplements to help with a better sleep, as well as satisfying any nighttime cravings. They are also organic, kosher, vegan, and free of GMOs, gluten, soy, dairy, chemicals, preservatives, and added oils or fats, providing a 'clean' new plant-based bar option for consumers who wish to have a better sleep and not feel guilty about it.

About Hemp Naturals, Inc.

Hemp Naturals, Inc. is an early stage company in the research, development, and marketing of hemp and non-hemp-based products. For more information on Hemp Naturals Inc., please visit: http://hempofnaturals.com. Hemp Naturals plans to make a wide variety of products out of hemp-based and non-hemp based materials along with supplementary goods. This includes, but is not limited to, our Hemp Naturals Rolling Paper, and Five flavors of Ice Tea, which will be going into production as early as next month. Hemp Naturals plans to fill the growing need and demand for hemp and non- hemp-based products within the United States through aggressive marketing and by ensuring that a number of major retailers stock products created by Hemp Naturals. The company plans to follow all Federal regulations and statutes pertinent to the sale of hemp-based goods.

