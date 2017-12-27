Technavio's latest market research report on the global beer packaging marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005277/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global beer packaging market 2017-2021 under their transportation and logistics library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

The top three emerging market trends driving the global beer packaging market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Development of Green Fiber Bottle for beer packaging

Introduction of pouch packaging in beer packaging

Tactile finish packaging for beer

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Development of Green Fiber Bottle for beer packaging

Companies such as Carlsberg announced an agreement to develop the world's first biodegradable wood-fiber bottle for beer packaging. The project is in collaboration with ecoXpac, Innovation Fund Denmark, and Technical University of Denmark. The project entails development of a bio-based and biodegradable bottle made from sustainably sourced wood fiber, with the brand name of the Green Fiber Bottle. All the materials that are utilized in the bottle, including cap, will be developed using biodegradable and bio-based materials, primarily from sustainably sourced wood fibers, thereby making the bottle degradable.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging, "Impulse-drying technology used to develop the bottle makes sure that energy consumption during production does not exceed the amount that is being used in the existing product alternatives. It is estimated that the consumption of energy in the production of the Green Fiber Bottle will be much lower than that required for the existing high-density polyethylene and paper technologies."

Introduction of pouch packaging in beer packaging

The primary attraction of a flexible beer pouch is that it can be custom cut, sized, and printed to mimic the shape of the traditional glass bottle, while offering something special and unique. Cans are preferred more than glass bottles as they can be handled more easily and are associated with creativity, relaxation, and uniqueness.

On the other hand, custom-printed flexible pouches are not limited by a traditional cylindrical shape, and they take up less space than metal cans. After consumption, pouches can be flattened and recycled, and this proves to be less damaging to the environment. Opaque pouches prevent the beer from alteration in temperature, flavor, and freshness by protecting it against light and oxygen.

Tactile finish packaging for beer

Pulse Roll Label Products will launch the UV flexo rough texture varnish, a new food packaging compliant (FPC) aimed at the craft beer packaging and label market and other specialized print applications. It is in collaboration with Sandon Global, Creation Reprographics, and Hamilton Adhesive Labels. The tactile coating ensures high-quality finish for industries, which can benefit from incorporating a rough texture and tactile effects on beer packaging and labeling.

"Such collaborations bring together knowledge and expertise in ink, anilox, reprographics, plate making, and self-adhesive label printing. To optimize a rough texture, feel and the processability of a tactile varnish at higher speeds, Pulse Roll Label Products undertook extensive R&D. The product proves to be on a good flow in the filling lines and a texture that is rougher than traditional labels and has been developed to be suitable for beer packaging applications," says Sharan.

Browse Related Reports:

Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021

Global Industrial Packaging Market 2017-2021

Global Lubricants Packaging Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005277/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com