A company controlled by K3 Business Technology Group Director, Johan Claesson, CA Fastieghter AB, made a significant purchase in the company's stock. The transaction, carried out on 19 December, was conducted at an individual price of 169p per share, for a total value of £1.183m. In a trading update relased a week before his purchase, the cloud solutions and managed services provider reported trading had been in-line with management's expectations, with four new clients having come on board ...

