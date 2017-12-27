IoT Data Traffic "Per Node": The New Critical Metric for IoT System Designers

All Messages are Important, Just Some Messages are More Important Than Others

OYSTER BAY, New York, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The best IoT message bandwidth planning may not survive the first contact with real-world data as IoT System Integrators (SIs) and network planners face the challenge of developing a project concept while at the same time anticipating the data traffic use-case requirements. The latest report from ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, explores the growth factors driving the IoT data traffic per node, including bandwidth requirements in 23 key market segments. Analysis of the IoT data provides valuable insights and is the foundation of new business opportunities and services, which in turn is driving the future requirements of IoT Data Traffic across multiple markets and applications.

"IoT system design needs to consider multiple factors around the critical communication links including messaging size, frequency, and data types. However, by anticipating the detailed use case scenarios including data bandwidth growth, the uncertainty between design expectations and real-world experiences can be minimized," said Kevin McDermott, Principle Analyst ABI Research.

While requirements and use case factors are application dependent, all share the common goal of interpreting raw sensor data and deriving value-added information. The fastest growing segment for data traffic per node is OEM telematics, which is forecasted to grow at over 540% CAGR over the next 5 years. This market will drive the highest IoT solution revenues per connected vehicle - partly driven by the additional security and integrity measures needed to protect the vast amounts of data exchanged.

While many standards and technologies are developing protocols for IoT networks, the essential message structure and information flow depend on the use-case around the data traffic of the target application. With IoT adoption across wide-ranging applications and market segments, the use case scenarios are driving IoT data traffic growth.

"Urgent messages, alerts and alarm indicators may require both priority attention and assured bandwidth allocation, but planning also needs to consider peak demand and exception utilization. SIs, IoT system designers, and network planners can utilize the data traffic per node approach to anticipate the use case and application factors that are expected to drive growth over the next 5 years," concludes McDermott.

These findings are from ABI Research's IoT Data Traffic: Application and Market Analysis report. This report is part of the company'sM2M, IoT & IoE research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:





Global

Deborah Petrara Christopher Leary Tel: +1.516.624.2558 Tel: +1.516.624.2544 pr@abiresearch.com pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/276887/abi_research_logo.jpg