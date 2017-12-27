TVTY EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Tivity Health, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 19, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of investors who purchased Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) between February 24, 2017 and November 3, 2017.

Click here to learn about the case. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tivity Health was aware that its customer United Healthcare, Inc. planned to expand its fitness benefit to seniors, (ii) the aforementioned expansion would represent direct competition to Tivity Health's core program SilverSneaker, and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Tivity Health's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Tivity you have until January 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong