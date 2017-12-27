Technavio market research analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle connectors market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global commercial vehicle connectors market by vehicle type (HCVs and LCVs) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial vehicle connectors market:

Increasing electronic applications in commercial vehicles

Increasing awareness on emission control, driving the adoption of quick connectors

Wider adoption of commercial vehicle telematics, paving the way for high-speed, high-frequency connectors

Increasing electronic applications in commercial vehicles

Electrification of mechanical components has become a crucial trend in the passenger car segment in recent years. The commercial vehicles segment is witnessing the same trend and making way for the adoption of advanced assistance systems in commercial vehicles. Due to this reason fleet management solutions are witnessing growing demand, globally. Adoption of electrical distribution systems is being implemented due to the high demand for navigation, safety, comfort, and content in commercial vehicles. The demand for high-speed wiring, connectors, and other electronic technologies is increasing, due to the need to accommodate telematics and infotainment system in commercial vehicles.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "The growing electronic applications are enabling developments in new components to meet the demand for connected commercial vehicles. Technologies such as copper connectivity solutions are being widely recognized due to lower weight and increased in-vehicle connectivity options. Technology from consumer electronics is allowing the OEMs to imply advance technologies in the commercial vehicles and thus influencing the market."

Increasing awareness on emission control, driving the adoption of quick connectors

Adoption rate of technologies that reduce the size of engines is increasing due to the rising focus toward emission reduction and improving fuel efficiency. The changes in design structure are becoming crucial for the advent of connectors specific for these applications. One such example is quick connectors in automotive applications Quick connectors help in ensuring an easy connection for fluid lines, such as water, oil, gas, and air.

Wider adoption of commercial vehicle telematics, paving the way for high-speed, high-frequency connectors

Due to global trade activities, the fragmentation of logistics and production centers has increased, thereby creating new markets for commercial vehicle telematics. Supply chains are broken up into multiple stages because of increased manufacturing costs in developed countries. Assembly operations are outsourced to countries like China where the cost is much lower when compared to developed countries. The demand for commercial vehicle telematics systems increases with the need for efficient transportation of assembled goods between supply points.

"To enable continuous tracking and asset management, the business-driven M2M services are being globalized in a seamless and cost-conscious manner. M2M networks enable organizations to track their transport modes. To gain real-time visibility into global supply chains, value-added customer services, and telehealth delivery, the global M2M connectivity requires effective management of wireless technologies. The growing popularity of these wireless technologies in commercial vehicles is the crucial driver for the adoption of connectors in a wider application," says Keerthi.

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

