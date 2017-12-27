MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - December 27, 2017) - Effective January 17, 2018, Jefferson Lines will discontinue service to Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Chickasha and Lawton.

"After providing service to these communities for many years, this was a difficult decision for the company," said Kevin Pursey, Director of Marketing. "Over the years we have had wonderful support from community leaders, media and agents; but the ridership that we need just isn't there. The route has not covered the cost of the service for a number of years, and the loss of connections in Wichita Falls through the national intercity bus network in January will create additional losses that make the route unsustainable."

Jefferson Lines will continue to provide bus service from Kansas City to Bartlesville and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"We recognize that there is a need for service in these communities," says Pursey, "However, we feel the need may be better met by subsidized public transit service that carries passengers to our main route in Tulsa or to Greyhound in Oklahoma City."

For information on bus routes and schedules, please call 1-800-451-5333.

For more information on this press release or to schedule an interview with the Jefferson Lines Marketing Director, Kevin Pursey, please call 612-359-3420.

Founded in 1919, Jefferson Lines provides cross-state transportation throughout America's Heartland. Our area of service expands over 13 states from Wisconsin to Montana and Minnesota to Texas, serving over 160 communities nationwide. Jefferson Lines provides direct connections to thousands of destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

