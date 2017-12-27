

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, attracting slightly below average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.245 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $34 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.066 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



Today's five-year note auction came after the Treasury sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday, attracting below average demand.



The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



