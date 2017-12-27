The global commercial vehicle thermal management systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005153/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial vehicle thermal management systems market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Photo: Business Wire)

Global commercial vehicle thermal management systems market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global commercial vehicle thermal management systems market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles. As projected in 2016, around 56% of the market share originated from light commercial vehicles. Light commercial vehicles (LCVs), such as minivans and mini-pickup vehicles, are now widely used for business purposes like intercity transportation and mobile canteen outlets, which has fueled their sales and driven the demand for vehicle thermal management systems.

Based on geography, the global commercial vehicle thermal management systems market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. In 2016, the market was dominated by the Americas, which accounted for a share of more than 53% of the global market.

"The increased penetration of pickup trucks within the American commercial vehicle market is the primary reason that is driving the production of commercial vehicle thermal management systems. Low fuel prices have enabled people to purchase pickup trucks with increased engine power that can be used for commercial as well as personal purposes. Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the US are the major markets for commercial vehicle thermal management systems in the Americas. Countries in the Americas follow stringent emission regulations that are expected to have a profound effect on the production of commercial vehicle thermal management systems," says Raj Gaurav Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Global commercial vehicle thermal management systems market: competitive vendor landscape

The global commercial vehicle thermal management systems market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified global and regional vendors. However, as global players are into developing technologically advanced systems, regional vendors are finding it difficult to sustain the competition in the market, especially on aspects such as quality, technology, and product features. The competitive environment in this market is anticipated to intensify further with the increased use of fuel injection due to the strict emission and fuel economy norms and growing market for automotive.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Implementation of stringent emission testing procedures

Government mandate for fixing air conditioners in commercial vehicles

Market challenges:

Increased engine temperatures in modern engines

Rising complexity of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems used in modern commercial vehicles

Market trends:

Development of new heat flux sensors to allow accurate investigation of thermal state of engine

Development of electronic grille shutters

Get a sample copy of the global commercial vehicle thermal management systems market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive components research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005153/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com