

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Rumors suggest that Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone Galaxy S9 could retain the headphone jack.



Several Samsung Galaxy users have been concerned regarding whether the Korean tech giant would keep the 3.5 mm headphone jack in its upcoming flagship smartphone after Apple and Google removed it from its iPhone and Pixel smartphones, respectively.



The rumor is based on a photo uploaded onto Slashleaks in which the alleged USB-C flex cable component of the Galaxy S9 was revealed. The picture reveals the spot at the very bottom where a headphone jack is supposed fit.



Apple had removed the headphone jack from its iPhones in 2016, stating that it is old technology and new smartphones do not need it. Google's Pixel 2 also does not have 3.5 mm jack. Some rumors had suggested that 2018's Galaxy S9 will do away with jack.



