Stocks on the Continent ended the session little changed but off their worst levels, as investors drew encouragement from a positive start to trading Stateside. By the closing bell, the benchmark Stoxx 600 was 0.07% or 0.26 points higher at 390.54, alongside a dip of 0.02% to 13,070.02 for the German Dax and a gain of 0.08% to 5,368.84 for the French Cac-40. Tech stocks finished well off their worst levels of the day, with the Stoxx 600's gauge for that sector having traded nearly a percentage ...

