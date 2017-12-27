

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Wednesday, extending recent gains by posting a fifth straigh advance.



February gold rose $3.90, or 0.3%, at $1,291.40 an ounce.



The Conference Board released a report on Wednesday showing a much bigger than expected pullback in confidence in the month of December.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slumped to 122.1 in December from a downwardly revised 128.6 in November.



Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to edge down to 128.0 from the 129.5 originally reported for the previous month.



