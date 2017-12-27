Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2017) - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) announced today that it has completed the second tranche of the 3.4 Million Unit non-brokered private placement previously announced December 15, 2017.

The Company completed the placement of 1,250,000 Units at $0.60 Cdn. per Unit for gross proceeds of $750,000.

There was no insider or pro group participation.

The balance of the private placement is expected to close next week.

Use of proceeds will be for general corporate purposes, metallurgical and engineering studies of the company's Turnagain project and for potential acquisitions in the battery materials space.

The private placement remains subject to regulatory acceptance and approval.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

