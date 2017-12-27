TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/17 -- Normand Tremblay ("Mr. Tremblay"), through 6545921 Canada Inc., a corporation wholly owned and controlled by Mr. Tremblay (the "Holding Corporation"), indirectly acquired 45,000 common shares (collectively, the "Purchased Shares" and each, a "Purchased Share") of Unigold Inc. (the "Corporation") on the TSX Venture Exchange for an aggregate price of $12,600.00, representing an average purchase price of $0.28 per Purchased Share. The Purchased Shares were acquired through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange in reliance on the normal course purchase exemption set out in section 4.1 of Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

Upon completing this transaction, Mr. Tremblay directly owns and/or has control over 590,194 Shares and 200,000 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation with an exercise price of $0.45 exercisable at any time prior to May 25, 2018 (the "Warrants"). In addition, Mr. Tremblay indirectly owns and/or has control or direction over 8,493,300 common shares of the Corporation through the Holding Corporation. If Mr. Tremblay were to exercise all of his Warrants, Mr. Tremblay would then own and/or have control or direction over 9,287,494 shares, representing approximately 20.2% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation (assuming no other common shares have been issued by the Corporation).

The acquisition of the Purchased Shares by Mr. Tremblay was made for investment purposes. Mr. Tremblay may from time to time dispose of, or acquire, additional securities of the Corporation as circumstances warrant.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Corporation is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear at www.sedar.com under the Corporation's issuer profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval.

Contacts:

Normand Tremblay

Normand.Tremblay@unitedbottles.com



