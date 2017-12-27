Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Mentha Oil Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of mentha oil and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005237/en/

Global Mentha Oil Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The global demand for mentha oil can be attributed to the increased usage of mentha oils owing to the high demand for fragrances in personal care products such as cosmetics, oral care, pharmaceuticals, cigarettes, and flavoring segments," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "The growing consumer preference for natural and organic personal care products due to increasing awareness regarding the potential side effects of inorganic products is expected to further fuel the growth of this market," added Tridib.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Mentha Oil Market:

The increasing awareness about oral hygiene products.

The shift in consumer preference toward flavored cigarettes.

Shifting consumer preferences toward organic and natural products.

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

The increasing awareness about oral hygiene products:

The growing awareness of oral hygiene along with the rising income of end consumers have led to the high demand for oral care products such as mouthwash and mouth sprays. Also, menthol finds widespread usage in various oral care products, and increasing consumption of these products will result in higher demands for mentha oil. Moreover, the rise in the use of oral care products across the globe will positively impact the demand for mentha oil as mentha oils are extensively used in the manufacturing of oral care products.

The shift in consumer preference toward flavored cigarettes:

Flavored cigarettes are gaining popularity among smokers leading to a higher preference for flavored cigarettes when compared with non-flavored cigarettes. Among flavored cigarettes, menthol-flavored cigarettes are the most preferred due to the different taste, flavor, and the cooling effect provided by these cigarettes. Moreover, the increasing preference for menthol-based cigarettes has resulted in higher consumption of menthol.

Shifting consumer preferences toward organic and natural products:

The rising awareness of the adverse effects of chemical-based products and the health benefits of using organic products have led to the high demand for organic and natural products. This trend is fueling the growth of mentha oils as they are organic components and can be used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and eatables. Moreover, the replacement of chemicals with mentha oils in a wide range of products will further increase the demand for mentha oils.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Coconut Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Amino Acids Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Food Thickeners Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005237/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com