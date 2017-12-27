European Patent Covers Expansion into Ancillary Positive Impact of Technology

SpinalCyte, LLC, a Texas-based tissue engineering technology company focused on regrowth of the spinal disc nucleus using human dermal fibroblasts (HDFs), has secured its 25th patent. The company has received confirmation of the issuance of European Patent No. 2776556, "Fibroblasts For Treatment Of Degenerative Disc Disease."

The technology described in the patent comprises differentiating HDFs into chondrocyte-like cells in vivo. It accomplishes this by delivering HDFs to the spinal disc of an individual without the need for any clinical manipulation. Additional claims cover the cellular response post-injection wherein the HDFs interaction results in growth of endogenous cells of the individual.

"This European patent covers expansion of our core technology into the ancillary positive impact of HDFs in the spinal disc," said Pete O'Heeron, Chief Executive Officer, SpinalCyte. "It protects our technology in a broad sense for interactions that might be difficult to determine in each patient prior to treatment."

With this addition, SpinalCyte's portfolio now includes 25 U.S. and foreign patents issued and directly owned by the company, along with 46 patents pending.

Earlier this year, SpinalCyte announced the first injection of fibroblasts for the regeneration of the spinal disc. CybroCell is the first dermal fibroblast product for treatment of degenerative disc disease. A clinical trial comprising 18 patients is currently underway. Each patient is being administered CybroCell alone, in combination with platelet-rich plasma (PRP), or saline only.

About SpinalCyte, LLC

Based in Houston, Texas, SpinalCyte, LLC is a tissue engineering technology company developing an innovative solution for spinal nucleus replacement using human dermal fibroblasts. Funded entirely by angel investors, SpinalCyte represents the next generation of medical advancement.

