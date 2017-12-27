Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2017) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces an update on the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario further to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2017. The Company has completed four HQ core diamond drill holes totalling 93 metres to test the Red Carbonate Zone ("RCZ") and follow up on trenching completed in November 2017. Fifteen grab samples collected during trenching and 66 core samples from drilling have been submitted for gold fire assay or pulp and metallic sieve analysis with fire assay finish to estimate gold content when coarse free gold is present. Results are expected in January 2018.

The current drill program is designed to test the geometry and mineralization of the RCZ at shallow depths below November 2017 trenches. All four holes intersected the targeted RCZ and visible gold was observed in two drill holes. Drill core has been split and samples submitted for gold analysis.

Hole N17-11 was collared in the hanging wall of the RCZ at an azimuth of 200° and an angle of -60°. The core drill hole intersected 4.1 metres of sulfide-bearing sericite schist and then RCZ at 10.4 metres depth for 3.1 metres core length. Visible gold was observed in a quartz vein at 11.1 metres depth.

Hole N17-12 was collared from the same location and azimuth as N17-11, but at a steeper angle of -80°. This hole intersected 2.3 metres of mineralized sericite schist before intersecting 3.6 metres of RCZ from 13.7 metres.

Drill holes N17-11 and N17-12 were designed to intersect RCZ and measure the dip angle of the RCZ structure. This orientation is not optimal to sample quartz veins within RCZ. Quartz veins within RCZ are oblique to the plane of the RCZ structure and must be drilled at a different orientation.

Drill holes N17-13 and N17-14, collared at 200° azimuth, at -60° and -62° plunge respectively, were positioned to drill down dip of RCZ and intersect quartz veins within RCZ at near-right angles. Down-dip drilling is designed to cut many veins at a more optimal angle so the distribution of gold mineralization in quartz veins within RCZ envelope can be more accurately measured.

Hole N17-13 collared in RCZ below overburden and exited RCZ at 6.3m depth. Hole N17-13 was stopped at 12.0 metres in footwall geology.

Hole N17-14 collared in RCZ and continued in the target to 27.0 metres depth. The hole has been temporarily suspended at 27 metres depth for Christmas holidays. The drill remains on the casing so drilling can resume in January 2018 to complete the hole. A speck of coarse visible gold was observed at 26.7 metres.

RED CARBONATE ZONE ("RCZ")

The RCZ lies within a broad corridor of intense deformation, referred to locally as the Monk deformation zone. Recent property-wide exploration indicates that the Monk deformation corridor has a minimum width of 1.5 kilometres and extends from the northwestern to the southeastern border of the Norwalk property for 2.5 kilometres.

Trenching initially exposed the Red Carbonate Zone along a 25-metre strike oriented at 115° Azimuth, and drilling measures dip to be 65° south. The RCZ is currently known to be 25 metres long and 25 metres deep, and is open in all directions for additional exploration.

The RCZ is a red-brown crystalline carbonate body 2 to 5 metres wide with up to 25% quartz veins that are mineralized with sulphides and gold. Host-rock adjacent to the RCZ is intermediate to felsic metavolcanic schist mineralized with 2 to 3% sulfides locally. Mineralized host rock is also being assayed for gold as part of the samples detailed herein.

Carbonate zones with quartz veining like the RCZ are one of several gold mineralized host units in Timmins and Campbell Red Lake gold camps. Carbonate zones like RCZ are commonly 30 to 60 centimetres wide, and interpreted to be significant channels for hydrothermal fluid movement during gold mineralizing events. The Company's Red Carbonate Zone measures 2 to 5 metres wide in trenches and core drilling at Norwalk. Historical grab sampling of RCZ has returned from trace to 0.43 ounces per ton gold.

The RCZ is situated 600 metres south-southeast of the Company's high grade Gananoque showing, and the gap between RCZ and Gananoque has undergone limited exploration.

The east-southeast strike of the RCZ is similar in strike to other geophysical anomalies mapped elsewhere on the property by a 31-line kilometre IP and magnetometer ground geophysical program completed in September 2017.

2018 WORK PROGRAM, NORWALK PROPERTY

In 2018, the Company proposes to carry out further drilling in the immediate vicinity of the current work on the RCZ. In addition, approximately 4-line kilometres of extended geophysics is planned to cover the area between the Gananoque showing and the RCZ. This work will be followed up with trenching and drilling within this 600-metre gap. Subject to further funding in 2018, the Company also proposes to further review, ground truth and explore up to 64 geophysical anomalies that remain untested out of the 69 targets outlined on the property from the Company's September 2017 geophysical program.

Mr. Kevin Kivi, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person for RT Minerals Corp. and approves the technical content of this news release.

