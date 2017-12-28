

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Thursday's preliminary reading.



That beat expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 3.7 percent - again beating forecasts for 3.6 percent but down from 5.9 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production saying that it is picking up.



