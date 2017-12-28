

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That beat forecasts for a gain of 0.7 percent following the downwardly revised 0.1 percent contraction in October.



On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 2.2 percent - again topping expectations for a gain of 1.0 percent following the 0.2 percent slide in the previous month.



Sales from large retailers advanced an annual 1.4 percent, exceeding expectations for a gain of 1.0 percent after dipping 0.7 percent a month earlier.



